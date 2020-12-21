Defendant pleads to burglary, attempted robbery

A Leavenworth man recently pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted robbery in connection to an incident at a local pharmacy, according to a prosecution official.

Timothy D. Seifert, 76, entered the guilty plea Dec. 4 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Seifert in April. It was reported that Seifert had entered the Walgreens in Leavenworth and approached the cashier. He reportedly told the cashier he had the gun and told her to give him money, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The Leavenworth Police Department recovered video surveillance footage of the incident.

Officers also made contact with Seifert, who reportedly admitted robbing the pharmacy. He also admitted telling the cashier he had a gun but he did not actually have one at the time.

Sentencing for Seifert is scheduled for Jan. 13.