Defendant sentenced to five years for drug distribution

A woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine in Leavenworth, according to a prosecution official.

Jessica Mottin, 32, Lancaster, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 68 months, or five years and eight months, in prison.

Law enforcement officials received information June 25, 2019, that Mottin was obtaining methamphetamine to distribute in Atchison. She reportedly was obtaining the drug in Wyandotte County and traveling through Leavenworth County, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers followed Mottin's vehicle in Leavenworth County. She stopped at an apartment complex in the city of Leavenworth. Officers reportedly witnessed Mottin distributing methamphetamine at this location.

Officers later stopped Mottin's vehicle. In the vehicle, they found evidence of methamphetamine.

Mottin pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine Nov. 6, according to Thompson.