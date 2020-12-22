Lansing choirs featured in holiday television special

Two choirs from Lansing High School will be featured on an annual television program that will air Christmas morning.

Sounds of the Holiday features performances by high school choirs from the Kansas City area.

This year’s program will include songs performed by Lansing High School’s Legacy Singers and Women’s Ensemble, according Brian White, director of choral activities for the high school.

The program will air three times Friday – 6 a.m. on KSHB-TV Channel 41, 7 a.m. on KMCI-TV Channel 38 and again at 4 p.m. on KSHB-TV Channel 41. People will be able to catch the program again at 7 p.m. Saturday on KMCI-TV Channel 38 and at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 on KSHB-TV Channel 41.

This marks the third year choirs from Lansing High School have been featured in the annual program.

White said the process for recording performances for the special was different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Lansing choirs traveled to a location in Kansas City, Kansas, where their performances were recorded. This year, the choirs recorded their performances at Lansing High School and submitted the videos to be included in the program.

“I am proud of the students for how they stuck to our plan, how we prepared and did everything needed to set them up for success,” White wrote in an email.

Following their school’s COVID-19 protocols, the students performed their songs while wearing masks.

Two videos were submitted for each of the two choirs from Lansing High School. The Legacy Singers performed “Patapan Fantasia” and “I Saw Three Ships.” The Women’s Ensemble performed “A Little Night Caroling” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

