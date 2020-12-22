Local agencies to participate in ‘Taking Down DUI’ campaign

Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in a statewide traffic enforcement campaign focusing on impaired drivers during the New Year’s holiday.

The “Taking Down DUI” campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation, will take place from Saturday through Jan. 3.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Leavenworth Police Department, Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department are among the agencies that will be participating in the campaign.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the state program provides reimbursement for overtime for officers who participate in the campaign.

Sherley said the additional hours for members of the Sheriff’s Office are worked by deputies who otherwise would be off duty.

“So you increase the number of available deputies to simply work,” he said.

He said their main focus will be to address impaired drivers.

The New Year’s holiday outranks most of the other holidays in Kansas in terms of the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to a news release from Sherley.

Sherley said a DUI conviction can result in jail time, the suspension or even permanent revocation of a driver’s license, thousands of dollars in fines, court costs and other fees as well as increased insurance costs.

The month of December is recognized as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, according to a website for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

