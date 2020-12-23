County launches new website

Frequent visitors to the website for the Leavenworth County government website likely noticed a change Tuesday.

Since 1999, the county operated a website that had been created in-house. But on Tuesday, the county switched to a website designed by an outside company.

“It’s live,” said Larry Malbrough, director of Information Systems for the county.

The new website keeps the same web address, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, but offers features that were not available on the old website.

Malbrough said the new website includes a citizen request center, which can be used to send a message to a department within the county government.

There also are public service request portals in which people can report issues to the Planning and Zoning and Public Works departments. The portals include interactive maps that allow people to mark the locations of the problems they are reporting.

Visitors to the new website also can sign up to receive alerts.

Funding for the redesign of the website was included in this year’s county budget. In June, commissioners approved a proposal from a company called Revize for the redesign and management services for the website. Commissioners authorized the payment of an initial fee of up to $38,700. The company will charge an annual fee of $5,900 in future years.

“It’s something that I think was long past due,” County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz said of the redesign.

Kaaz has been a supporter of a new county website.

Kaaz believes county residents will find the new website useful.

The county’s old website can still be accessed by visiting w3.leavenworthcounty.gov.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR