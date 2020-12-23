Former Lansing mayor dies

A former Lansing mayor died earlier this month.

Loren Russell also served on the Lansing City Council and the Lansing Board of Education, according to his son, Harland.

Russell died Dec. 12 at the age of 74.

Lansing’s current mayor, Mike Smith, said Russell was “an all-around good guy.”

“His community service was always first,” Smith said. “You could tell by the things he did in his life.”

Russell joined the Lansing City Council in 1975. He left the council in 1978 to take over as mayor after that position became vacant, according to Harland Russell.

Loren Russell served as mayor from September 1978 to April 1979.

He served on the Lansing school board from 1983 to 1991. While on the school board, he served in the position of president from 1986 to 1987 and also had a couple of stints as the body’s vice president.

Smith said Russell always had in mind the best interests of the city, his family and everybody else.

“You always knew clearly where he stood,” Smith said.

In his professional life, Russell operated an insurance agency in Lansing.

Russell’s funeral service took place Monday.

