Lawson project on track for completion this summer

The new early education center for Leavenworth public schools is on track to be completed by this summer, the superintendent said.

“This project has truly run ahead of schedule most of the time,” Mike Roth said.

The superintendent said the Earl Lawson Early Education Center is scheduled for what is referred to as substantial completion by mid-July. But Roth said the project may be completed much earlier.

Roth recently provided an update about the project to members of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

The former Earl Lawson Elementary School is being converted into the Earl Lawson Early Education Center as a result of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

The bond issue also has paid for the construction of the Leavenworth Intermediate School, which was completed this year, as well as other projects in the district.

The new Early Education Center will house the school district’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

Roth said the Lawson building will have a new entryway and storm shelter as a result of the bond issue.

He said the interior the Early Education Center will feature historical photographs of Leavenworth.

Work for the last of the bond issue projects will take place this summer. Renovation at the district’s three elementary schools will create collaborative classroom space, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.

Roth also showed board members photographs of new baseball and softball fields that are under construction near Warren Middle School.

The $3.19 million sports complex project, which will result in two new baseball fields and two new softball fields, is not part of the 2018 bond issue. This project is being funded with money from the school district’s capital outlay budget.

