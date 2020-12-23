Solar farm planned in Leavenworth County

John Richmeier

Leavenworth County soon will be home to a new solar farm.

The farm will be constructed on FreeState Electric Cooperative’s Stranger Creek substation, which is located northeast of the city of Tonganoxie on Tonganoxie Drive.

Sarah Farlee, marketing director for FreeState Electric Cooperative, said the solar farm will be constructed on a nine-acre site owned by the cooperative and have 4,200 solar panels. It is anticipated the solar farm will be completed in late spring or early summer.

The 1-megawatt solar farm is being constructed in partnership with Today’s Power, which will build and maintain ownership of the solar infrastructure.

“We will purchase power from Today’s Power,” Farlee said.

She said FreeState Electric Cooperative will be able to buy the power from the solar farm for the best possible price.

“So that is going to help decrease our cost of wholesale power,” she said.

She said the solar farm also will help reduce the carbon footprint.

The site is one of two solar farms that are being constructed in partnership between FreeState Electric Cooperative and Today’s Power. The other solar farm will be located south of Oskaloosa in neighboring Jefferson County.

FreeState Electric Cooperative serves nine counties in Kansas.

The construction of the two solar farms is part of a larger Kansas Cooperative Sun Power Program, which involves 11 other electric cooperatives in the state.

