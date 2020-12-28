114 additional COVID-19 cases reported in county since Wednesday

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday more than 100 additional cases of the coronavirus.

This was the Health Department's first update about local COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department normally releases updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But there was no update this past Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

On Monday, Health Department officials reported 109 new positive community cases of the virus as well as two additional cases at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center, one new case at Country Care in Easton, one additional case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and one new case among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,738 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thirty-eight Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from the COVID-19 including a man in his 80s whose death was reported Wednesday by the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department is monitoring 157 active cases of the virus.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 145 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

