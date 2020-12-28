Man sentenced to 13 years for battery

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for running over a man who was with the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, according to a prosecution official.

Stephen Wayne Cox, 38, was sentenced Monday to 162 months, or 13 years and six months, for aggravated battery, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The case stemmed from a May 2016 incident in Leavenworth that began after Cox reportedly saw his ex-girlfriend in a car with a man.

Cox followed the car and threw a metal object at his ex-girlfriend and the other man.

The other man got out of the vehicle. He was standing in the middle of 20th Street when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Cox, according to Thompson.

The victim suffered several broken ribs and a broken leg. He was taken to the hospital.

During Monday’s sentencing, a judge denied Cox’s request for probation or a less severe prison sentence, according to Thompson.

Cox had been free on bond but he was taken into custody Monday after the sentence was imposed.

“A tragedy like this should never happen,” Thompson said in a news release. “Too often we focus on the past, when we should be working on our future.”