Storm produces snow, sleet, freezing rain

A winter storm brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the Leavenworth area Tuesday.

“The roads were slick (Tuesday) morning,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Magaha said the storm produced perhaps 0.25 of an inch of snow as well as 0.1 of an inch of sleet and 0.1 of an inch of freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory was in effect Tuesday for Leavenworth County. The advisory was scheduled to last until 6 p.m. but was canceled early, according to the National Weather Service.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a couple of weather-related accidents were reported Tuesday morning to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Luckily, school is not in session and it’s a holiday week,” Sherley said.

This resulted is less traffic than usual.

Fort Leavenworth spokesman Jeff Wingo said very few things were open on the Army post Tuesday because of the weather. He said essential personnel reported to work on the post, but other members of the fort’s workforce were teleworking.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel began pretreating streets early Tuesday morning, focusing on designated emergency snow routes and what he referred to as a hot spot list.

McDonald said some bridges in the city were slick Tuesday.

“You’ve got to be careful going over the bridges,” he said. “They tend to be slicker than everything else.”

There could be another winter storm New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The next storm system will be Thursday night into Friday,” Magaha said.

Magaha said there is still uncertainty about the storm, but he has been told it could result in significant snowfall.

