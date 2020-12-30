92 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Wednesday 87 new community cases of the coronavirus as well as five additional cases at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center.

The Health Department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said the county has seen downward trends in COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks following a spike in early November.

“We have seen over about the last three weeks a steady decline in cases per day and our total positive percentage has also been dropping in our community,” he said.

Miller spoke Wednesday to the County Commission.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total 4,829 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department is monitoring 208 active cases.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 150 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-eight county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Miller said the Leavenworth County Health Department received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week. He said the department already has administered 200 doses of the vaccine.

He said health care workers such as Health Department employees, doctors and EMS personnel are receiving the initial doses of the vaccine from the Health Department.

“I did receive mine,” he said.

Miller said the only side effect was a sore arm which is no different than many other vaccines.

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered directly to long-term care facilities. Miller said it is his understanding that this will take place during the first two weeks of January.

As additional amounts of vaccine become available, the Health Department will move into the next phase of distribution which will include first responders and people who are considered to be in a high-risk category, Miller said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that the application deadline has been extended for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for assistance resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension is the result of the recent COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress.

EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds, according to a news release from the SBA.

More information about the program can be found at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

The IRS and Treasury Department have started to issue economic impact payments resulting from the recent COVID-19 relief bill, according to a news release from the IRS.

The legislation authorized payments of up to $600 per eligible individual.

The Leavenworth County Health Department announced there will not be a local COVID-19 update Friday because of the New Year holiday. The next update will be released Monday.

