Eisenhower Road shooting remains under investigation

The murder of a man who was shot while driving on Eisenhower Road remains unsolved, but police continue to work on the investigation.

“There is a lot of work to do in that type of investigation,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department. “Some of it takes time.”

Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor, was fatally shot Aug. 16 while driving a pickup truck on Eisenhower Road west of Fourth Street. Three other people were in the truck, but they were not injured.

Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle. That car was driven from the scene.

Police believe the shooting is connected to an incident that occurred earlier on the night of the shooting at a Lansing business.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens has said authorities believe a confrontation occurred at the business. Smith left in the truck with his passengers after the business closed for the night.

Nicodemus said investigators have only one opportunity to get things right in the case.

Smith’s death was the second of three homicides reported in the city of Leavenworth during a four-month period earlier this year. People have been charged in connection to the other two homicides.

