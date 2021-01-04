Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported another death related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Monday that a Leavenworth County man in his 50s recently died from complications from COVID-19.

“Our condolences go out to his family on the passing of their loved one,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 39 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Also Monday, the Health Department reported 141 additional community cases of the virus in the county as well as one additional case at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center and one new case at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

This was the Leavenworth County Health Department’s first update since Wednesday.

The Health Department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But no update was released Friday because of the New Year’s holiday.

As of Monday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department was monitoring 218 active cases of the virus.

A total of 4,972 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 151 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

