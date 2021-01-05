Defendant seeks information about confidential informant cases

A man who is facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth County is requesting information about investigations involving a confidential informant.

The request made on behalf of Daniel W. Owens was discussed Monday during a court hearing.

Owens, 45, appeared Monday for his arraignment. Defense attorney Adam Chingren said his client pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28, 2019, hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Owens, who is free on bond, made his court appearance Monday through an online video conferencing service. The Zoom service is being used for many proceedings of Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled a pretrial conference for March 5.

During Monday’s hearing, the judge also took up a defense motion.

Chingren said the victim in the case stated he believed he was shot because of his work as a confidential informant for law enforcement. The defense is requesting information about cases in which the victim served as a confidential informant.

Chingren said the information could help in identifying an alternative suspect. He said the information also may provide evidence to impeach the shooting victim as a witness.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said he does not believe the information is relevant unless it somehow involves Owens.

Kuckelman said information about the victim serving as a confidential informant seems to be relevant is Owens’ defense is that somebody else is responsible for the attempted murder.

“The defense is going to be entitled to some of that,” the judge said.

Kuckelman said Chingren’s request seems pretty broad.

“My request was broad for the reason I don’t know what’s out there,” Chingren said.

Chingren suggested he can work with the prosecutor regarding what information should be made available.

Kuckelman said he wanted to give the attorneys an opportunity to work on the matter.

“We’ll address it again on March 5,” he said.

