No injuries reported from fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire in north Leavenworth.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Pottawatomie Street.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said it appeared the single-story residence was supposed to be vacant but there were signs a homeless person may have been staying there. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a large amount of smoke and fire could be seen coming from the front of the house.

Brooks said firefighters extinguished the flames within about 15 minutes. He said the Leavenworth Fire Department requested assistance from the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department.

Brooks said the fire appeared to have started in a front portion of the house. The fire resulted in significant damage to two front rooms. There also was smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

“The cause is undetermined,” Brooks said.

He said firefighters have contact information for the owner of the house but were unable to reach the owner.

