Storm produces more than 5 inches of snow

Friday’s winter storm produced as much as 5.5 inches of snow in Leavenworth County, an emergency management official said.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the storm also produced freezing rain for about one hour. He said this resulted in about 0.1 of an inch of freezing rain.

He said about 3.5 inches of snow fell south of Basehor. West of the Jarbalo area, there was a report of about 5.5 inches of snow. Closer to the city of Leavenworth, snow totals were closer to four inches.

“It was a good heavy, wet snow,” Magaha said.

In the city of Leavenworth, crews pretreated streets Thursday night. Public Works Director Mike McDonald said crews focused on plowing emergency snow routes during the day Friday. He said crews began clearing streets in residential areas Friday night and wrapped up around noon Saturday.

With the streets already plowed, crews spent Sunday morning hauling snow from the downtown area. McDonald said 70 truckloads of snow were removed from the downtown area. The snow was hauled to city-owned land.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said five car accidents were reported to the Leavenworth Police Department after the snowfall began Friday.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a crash on 166th Street near Lenape Road was the only significant snow-related accident reported to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald said snow storms typically are followed by much colder temperatures. But temperatures have not plummeted since Friday’s storm, which he said has been beneficial for snow removal.

Magaha said the warmer temperatures and melting snow have resulted in fog in recent days.

“The fog has been a little bit of hinderance,” he said.

