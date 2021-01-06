Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that three Leavenworth County women between the ages of 60 and 80 recently died from complications from COVID-19.

“We send our condolences to the families and loved ones of these community residents,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Forty-two Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Wednesday 63 new community cases of the virus in Leavenworth County as well as one additional case at the Lansing Care and Rehabilitation Center and two new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

There have been 5,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department was monitoring 226 active community cases.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 152 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

People needing to be tested for COVID-19 can contact the Leavenworth County Health Department's hotline, 913-250-2000, option 3. The hotline service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who have emergencies should call 911.

