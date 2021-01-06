Local group distributes window decals

A group of area residents is distributing window decals to businesses to indicate the establishments follow health guidelines for COVID-19.

“A lot of people are concerned about their health,” said Sherri Grogan, community organizer for the program.

Grogan said the window clings can make customers feel comfortable about entering businesses.

The window clings are being offered for free to businesses, churches and other nonprofit establishments in Leavenworth County. Boxes of disposable masks also are being offered for free to these establishments for patrons who do not have masks.

Grogan said 1,000 of the window clings have been printed. They are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The project was organized as part of the Kansas Beats the Virus program.

“It’s a statewide initiative,” Grogan said.

As part of the initiative, the Kansas Leadership Center facilitated a series of community conversations across the state.

Grogan, a graduate of the Kansas Leadership Center, convened a group in Leavenworth County last month for one of the KLC community meetings.

Grogan said the group came up with ideas related to combating COVID-19.

One of the ideas was for the distribution of window clings and disposable masks. Grogan said the local group received a $2,692 grant from the Kansas Leadership Center for the project.

Each window cling is five inches by eight inches. They adhere to windows by static and do not require adhesives.

A business owner can sign up to receive a window cling by visiting https://forms.gle/vZS5P1gtaysLWB3VA. Grogan said members of the local group also will be visiting businesses to offer the window clings.

Grogan said the Leavenworth County group also plans to make washable masks for people who need them. The group is seeking fabric donations and volunteers to make the masks.

