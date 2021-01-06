School board proceeds with superintendent search

The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education has launched a search for a new superintendent.

The school district’s current superintendent, David Howard, has announced he will retire this summer.

School board members held a special meeting Monday afternoon to meet with representatives of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

The organization will be assisting the board with the search for a new superintendent.

“You’re going to have a lot of qualified candidates apply for the job based on your location, based on your reputation, your size,” said Brian Jordan, deputy executive director of KASB.

Jordan said the Basehor-Linwood school system is a growing district with a strong reputation.

Jordan and Marcia Weseman, leadership services field specialist for KASB, met with school board members using an online videoconferencing service.

Weseman said KASB will advertise the superintendent’s position in Kansas as well as regionally and nationally.

Information about the position was posted on the KASB’s website Monday.

Representatives of KASB will try to determine the characteristics people in the district want to see in the next superintendent.

Input will be sought through a survey as well as focus groups.

Applications for the superintendent’s position will be due March 1. KASB will screen the applicants.

Representatives of the KASB will meet with school board members March 3 to review the applicants.

Board members may conduct interviews of candidates between March 5-12.

Jordan said board members will probably want to interview four or five of the applicants. He recommended interviewing only one candidate per day.

Weseman recommended that each applicant who is interviewed be provided a tour of the school district. She suggested the outgoing superintendent may be the best person to take the candidates around the district.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR