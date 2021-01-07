Bridge shooting suspect awaiting evaluation

The Leavenworth Times

A man accused of shooting at people on the Centennial Bridge is still awaiting a competency evaluation at a state hospital, according to court records.

Jason R. Westrem, 37, Houston Lake, Missouri, is charged with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27 incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

David Royer, who was serving in the Army at the time, has been credited with stopping the May 27 shooting incident by striking the suspect with his pickup truck.

In September, District Judge Gerald Kuckelman granted a request that Westrem be evaluated at a state hospital in Larned.

The judge held a status hearing Wednesday. Westrem is waiting for a bed to become available at the state hospital, according to court records.

Another hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24.

Westrem is free on bond.

He was released in November on a $250,000 bond. He is required to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to court records.