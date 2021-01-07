City reviews grant program

The city of Leavenworth is still offering grants to community support organizations and small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder updated city commissioners on the grant program Tuesday.

Tedder said the city set aside $750,000 for grants to community support organizations and $250,000 for grants for small businesses.

City Manager Paul Kramer has said federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding used by the city for payroll expenses for public safety employees freed up money for the grant program.

So far, the city has awarded $325,000 in grants to 15 community support organizations such as food banks and other nonprofit agencies.

Tedder said $134,250 has been awarded in grants to 37 small businesses in the city.

Mayor Nancy Bauder said she was surprised more businesses have not applied for grants. She said there are more than 400 businesses in the city.

“I would expect to see at least 100 businesses apply for it,” she said.

Of the applications for business grants, there have been only three denials, Tedder said.

Tedder said some of the community support organizations continue to see unprecedented numbers of people who still need assistance.

He asked if commissioners wanted to open the grant program back up to nonprofit support organizations that already have received grant funding for the city.

Commissioner Mike Griswold said he supports spending remaining funds for the community support organization grants on the 15 agencies that previously received money.

Bauder said there are other organizations that also need help.

“We don’t want to miss anybody,” she said.

Bauder said she did not object to additional money going to the 15 agencies that already have received money. But she said these organizations should have to reapply for funding.

Based on the discussion during Tuesday’s meeting, Tedder said nonprofit community support organizations that previously were awarded grants will have to resubmit applications for additional funding.

“If they want to reapply, we will evaluate it,” he said.

Tedder said the business grants are available only to the businesses that have not yet received grants.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Discussed topics included in the city's State Legislative Agenda. These are issues commissioners would like to see addressed this year by Kansas lawmakers.