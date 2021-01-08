County, city offer free disposal of Christmas trees

Local residents who have not yet disposed of their live Christmas trees can drop them off at the Leavenworth County Transfer Station.

And in the city of Leavenworth, people still have time to drop off their trees at the city’s Brush Site.

Tammy Saldivar, Leavenworth County solid waste director, said the Transfer Station, 24967 136th St. in Lansing, will accept live Christmas trees (no artificial trees) for free through January.

“They just have to be lights, tinsel and ornament free,” she said.

The Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Saldivar said the Christmas trees, as well as other brush dropped off at the Transfer Station, are turned into mulch. And the mulch is available for residents.

“It’s free if they load it,” she said. “It’s $10 if we load it.”

Live Christmas trees can be disposed of for free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at the city of Leavenworth Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., according to a news release from Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

Decorations must be removed from the trees.

Residents in the city also can place live trees at the curb, with decorations removed, on their regular trash days. City trash crews will pick them up within 24 hours.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR