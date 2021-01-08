112 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 112 new cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The department reported 111 new community cases Friday and one additional case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

There has been a total of 5,150 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, the Health Department was monitoring 269 active cases of the virus.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 154 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Forty-two Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

