Lansing launches new website

Frequent visitors to the city of Lansing’s website may have noticed recent changes.

The city launched a new website in late December, according to Ken Miller, public information officer.

The website can be found at the same address, www.lansingks.org

“The new website looks great,” Miller said.

He said the new website was designed by the company Municode. He said the city is paying less for the new website than it did for the former one, which was maintained by a different company.

Miller said the new website took about five to six months to create.

He believes the new website will be easier for people to use. He said it should be easier to find things on the new website.

“The search engine within the website is improved over the last website,” he said.

He said the new website will offer features that previously were unavailable.

In the past, parents had to download registration forms for city youth sports and deliver them to the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department.

Miller said the new website will provide a link that should make it possible for people to register and pay online for youth sports.

Miller said the new website also does a better job of displaying newsworthy items.

The main page of the website includes links to information about topics such as the city’s mask ordinance, a trash service hotline and plans for city offices to reopen to the public next week.

