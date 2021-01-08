Lansing offices reopen

After being closed to the public for more than a month, Lansing city offices will reopen their doors next week.

“We’re reopening Monday,” said Ken Miller, city public information officer.

Public access to Lansing offices has been prohibited since Nov. 23. City buildings were temporarily closed to the public following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County.

While the offices have been closed for walk-ins, city employees could still be contacted by email and telephone.

Miller said the decision to reopen the offices came after city officials reviewed the latest data from the Leavenworth County Health Department regarding COVID-19 infection rates.

When offices reopen to the public Monday, visitors will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

While other offices are reopening for walk-ins, the Lansing Community Library will continue to operate using only curbside pick-up.

Lansing City Council meetings also have been closed to the public, but people could view the meetings online and on a government access channel in Lansing.

Miller said a special meeting planned for Monday for the swearing in of new Mayor Tony McNeill will be closed to the public.

Miller said city officials will continue to monitor infection rates. He said it is possible another spike in cases could result in offices being closed again.

