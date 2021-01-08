Sentencing continued in sexual exploitation case

Sentencing has been continued for a Leavenworth man who pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

William Cody Henshaw, 26, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But District Judge Gerald Kuckelman continued the sentencing until Jan. 22 to allow defense attorney Anthony Russo time to review an amended presentencing report.

Henshaw is waiting to be sentenced for crimes that occurred in 2017.

He was charged after his phone was seized during a meeting with a parole officer because of suspicion that it contained pornography, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

A forensic examination of the phone revealed Henshaw was in possession of photos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense agreed to make a recommendation for a sentence of more than 11 years in prison, according to court documents.

An amended version of a presentencing report was filed Thursday afternoon.

Russo requested to have at least two weeks to review the amended report, indicating he may need to file a motion because of the changes.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, Henshaw previously was convicted in Leavenworth County of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.