County swears in elected officials

People who recently were elected to offices in the Leavenworth County government took their oaths Friday.

Among those who were sworn in during the ceremony were Mike Smith, who will be starting his first term on the County Commission, and TerriLois Mashburn, who will serve as the new register of deeds.

Smith, who is wrapping up a term as mayor of Lansing, said he looks forward to working with the other county commissioners.

Smith, a Republican, was elected to the County Commission’s 4th District, which comprises the city of Lansing, a portion of southeast Leavenworth and Delaware Township.

The 4th District is one of two additional County Commission districts formed after voters approved an expansion of the commission in 2018.

Commissioner Chad Schimke has been representing the 4th District, but he did not seek reelection in 2020.

Smith said he is looking forward to working on behalf of all of Leavenworth County.

“We have so much potential in Leavenworth County,” he said.

Mashburn, a Republican, is getting ready to start her first term as the county’s register of deeds after defeating incumbent Stacy Driscoll.

“It’s an honor for me to be standing here,” she said after taking the oath.

Mashburn said she is looking forward to serving the people of Leavenworth County.

Several incumbents who were reelected in November also were sworn in Friday. They are County Clerk Janet Klasinski, County Attorney Todd Thompson, Sheriff Andy Dedeke and County Commissioners Doug Smith, Vicky Kaaz and Mike Stieben.

The new terms of the elected officials will begin Monday.

Friday’s ceremony took place in a courtroom at the Justice Center in Leavenworth. The ceremony was presided over by District Judge David King, chief judge of the 1st Judicial District.

The 1st Judicial District comprises Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

County Treasurer Janice Van Parys, who also was reelected in November, was unable to participate in Friday’s ceremony. But the treasurer’s new term will not begin until October.

