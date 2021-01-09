Police look for stabbing suspect

Authorities were searching for a suspect Friday, a day after a man was stabbed multiple times in a Leavenworth apartment, a police official said.

The incident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Cheyenne Street.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said police initially received a report of a fight at that location. While officers were en route, police received an additional report of someone being stabbed.

After arriving at scene, officers found a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported to a Kansas City area hospital.

Police have identified a 49-year-old woman as a suspect in the case. She fled the scene before police arrived.

“We’ve been actively searching for her,” Kitchens said.

The police chief said investigators were still assessing the relationship between the suspect and victim Friday.

Kitchens said the woman may have moved into the victim’s apartment within several days before the incident.

“We’ve been monitoring the victim’s condition,” the chief said.

Kitchens said the man was considered to be in serious condition Friday “but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.”

