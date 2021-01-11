102 additional COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 102 additional community cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to the community cases, two new cases also were reported Monday among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth as well as one additional case among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

There have been a total of 5,255 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic. Forty-two Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department was monitoring 271 active community cases.

The Health Department also reported five active cases among inmates at LCF and seven active cases among USP inmates.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

A total of 155 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

