New Lansing mayor sworn in

Connie Parish

Special to the Times

Tony McNeill was sworn in as the new mayor of Lansing in a brief ceremony Monday night. McNeill has been on the Lansing City Council since 2009.

His comments Monday were brief, thanking citizens for their votes and his family for their patience and support during his 12 years of public service.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us,” McNeill said, referring to the pandemic. “I am proud of how city staff responded during this,” and said he, like everyone else, “will be glad to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

In an interview with PIO Ken Miller on the program, “Movers and Shakers,” McNeill said his No. 1 priority will be “the public health and safety of our citizens,” relying on information from the state and county health departments, and “getting through the vaccination phase.”

Secondly, he wants to concentrate on business retention, not just development. He believes the city was right to offer business grants to the city’s small businesses as part of the CARES ACT, money the city received to help with COVID-19. He was part of a group that sought out businesses and was glad 10 of them successfully applied.

As far as economic development, McNeill said he’s glad to be part of the committee to help develop Towne Center, property the city recently purchased. He likes the idea that the city is in control.

McNeill said he is eager for the completed design of Phase 1 of the park plan, which will include Bernard and city parks. “This will be good timing,” he said, and the next step will be figuring out how to fund it.

He was pleased Lansing was able to bring in new businesses despite the pandemic, but McNeill pointed out planning for projects such as QuikTrip and Harbor Freight started years ago, not during the pandemic itself.