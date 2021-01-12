Police seek help in finding missing man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Leavenworth man.

Charles D. Winters is classified as being endangered, according to information released by the Leavenworth Police Department.

“We’ve been looking for him,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus would not comment on why police officers believe Winters may be in danger.

Winters, 48, was last seen Dec. 31. He is a Caucasian with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 197 pounds.

He may be driving a gray Dodge Durango with the Kansas license plate number 251 MBE.

Anyone with information about Winters’ whereabouts is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-682-4411.

