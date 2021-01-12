Virtual community meetings planned to discuss city’s comprehensive plan

Consultants working on a comprehensive plan for the city of Leavenworth will host two virtual community meetings this month.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 21 and the second meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Jan. 27. The Zoom online videoconferencing service will be used to conduct the meetings. People must register in order to receive links to the Zoom meetings.

The Leavenworth City Commission hired the firm Shockey Consulting to put together what is being referred to as the Leavenworth 2030 comprehensive plan. The plan is intended to serve as a guide for development and redevelopment of the city.

In October, the firm launched the leavenworth2030.com website, which has enabled people to provide input for the comprehensive plan.

Shelby Ferguson, project manager for the comprehensive plan, said the consultants have reached the point in the process in which they are rolling out ideas and getting feedback.

“So this is kind of our wrap up,” she said of the meetings.

The consultants hope to have the comprehensive plan completed by March.

Ferguson said representatives of Shockey Consulting will make a presentation during each of the upcoming meetings, and there will be time for discussion with members of the public.

“There will be a dialogue,” she said.

Depending on how many people participate in the virtual meetings, there may be a breakout session for discussion among smaller groups.

The same information will be presented by the consultants during the two meetings, but people are welcome to participate in both meetings if they wish. Ferguson said the discussions during the meetings could go in different directions.

Ferguson said people can find links for registering for the community meetings on the leavenworth2030.com website. For people who have not used Zoom before, the leavenworth2030.com also offers information about how to set up a free Zoom account.

Ferguson said Shockey Consulting may email materials ahead of the meetings to people who are registered.

People who do not have access to a computer can participate in the meetings by phone. They can contact Ferguson at Shockey Consulting, 913-248-9585, to register.

