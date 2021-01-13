62 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Wednesday 62 new community cases of the coronavirus as well as three additional cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Wednesday that it has received a total of 224 COVID-19 vaccine doses and all of these doses have been administered.

This number does not include COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered in Leavenworth County through other organizations, according to Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 5,319 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department is monitoring 288 active community cases. There also are 13 active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and five active cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Forty-two Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 156 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

