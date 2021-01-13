Lansing board amends executive session policy

The Lansing Board of Education has changed a policy requiring the physical presence of board members during executive sessions.

Executive sessions are closed door sessions of the board. State law allows board members to go into executive session for a limited number of reasons including the discussion of matters involving personnel and consultation with an attorney.

The Lansing school board previously put in place a requirement that stated, “Members must be in attendance to participate in the executive session.”

During a meeting Monday, board members approved a change that will allow members to participate in executive sessions by calling in, Superintendent Dan Wessel said.

Board President John Dalbey Sr. suggested the requirement that board members be present may have resulted from concern about people possibly being able to listen in when electronic devices are used.

“I think that we’ve proven over the last year that governance of the district has a greater reward than the risk that exists for compromising information,” he said.

The change to the policy was approved by a vote of 4-3 with board members Aaron Yoakam, Beth Stevenson and Michelle McQuillan voting against the motion, according to Wessel.

Also Monday, board members approved a resolution to hold an election for the positions of board president and vice president in July.

State law gives school boards the option of holding such an election each year in January or scheduling the election for a later date by passage of a resolution.

For now, Dalbey will continue to serve in the position of board president and John Hattok will continue to serve as vice president.

Board members also approved a resolution Monday that allows them to wait until July to schedule future meeting dates.

