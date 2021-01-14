City releases statement about Capitol violence

Leavenworth city commissioners have issued a statement condemning recent violence at the U.S. Capitol and insisting that the people responsible be held accountable.

The statement was read by Mayor Nancy Bauder during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. Bauder said the statement was from the entire commission.

The statement addressed violence that erupted Jan. 6 when protesters breached security at the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress met to count Electoral College votes for the presidential election.

“Resorting to violence to undermine our democratic institutions and processes, or overthrow duly elected governing bodies is unlawful, dangerous and unpatriotic,” Bauder said, reading the statement.

Bauder said the rioters “defaced the Capitol, damaged property, killed a Capitol police officer, injured many other Capitol police officers, and endangered the lives of Vice President (Mike) Pence and every congressional elected official and their staffs. We also insist on federal law enforcement holding these insurrectionists accountable for their violent and unlawful actions, as well as anyone inciting them to the violence they perpetrated during their attack on the Capitol."

Reading the statement, Bauder mentioned concerns about threats of additional violence at the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings across the United States on Jan. 20 as President-elect Joe Biden has his inauguration.

“We urge our state elected officials and Governor (Laura) Kelly to take all necessary actions to secure the state Capitol in Topeka to protect lives and property, while allowing the Legislature to conduct its business. Locally, between now and Jan. 20, our police force will, as always, be vigilant in the performance of its duties to ensure public safety.”

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved a bid from Linaweaver Construction, Lansing, in the amount of $160,760 for a sanitary sewer improvement project in the area of Fourth and Olive streets.

• Reached a consensus to advance a proposed ordinance for the issuance of taxable industrial revenue bonds for a Luxury and Imports project.

Commissioners previously approved a resolution expressing their intent to issue federally taxable industrial revenue bonds. The ordinance under consideration would authorize the issuance of industrial revenue bonds.

The ordinance will be brought back to the commission during a future meeting for a final vote.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder referred to industrial revenue bonds as a passthrough economic incentive tool. He said it does not require the city to issue debt. He said it will allow the Luxury and Imports car dealership to utilize the city’s tax exemption certificate for purchases related to a renovation and expansion project.