The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Treasurer's Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

County Treasurer Janice Van Parys said she hopes the office can reopen Jan. 25.

The Treasurer's Office at the Leavenworth County annex, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie, remains open for normal office hours.

Van Parys said people also have the option of renewing vehicle registrations online.