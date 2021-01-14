Winter weather advisory issued for county

Area residents are bracing for a possible snow storm Friday that could impact their commute to work.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Leavenworth County. The advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. A wind advisory also is scheduled to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Chuck Magaha said the area could receive between one and three inches of snow.

"It's going to be light to moderate snow," Magaha said.

He said the snow is expected move into the area after midnight and pick up between 4 and 5 a.m. The snow could last through the afternoon.

Magaha said drivers need to be cautious Friday morning.

"Wind is going to be the big factor," Magaha said.

He said there could be sustained winds of between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

"It could make visibility difficult at times," he said.

Counties in northwest Missouri are included in a blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service.

In the city of Leavenworth, a crew is scheduled to pretreat streets during the early morning hours and work at clearing emergency snow routes and what Public Works Director Mike McDonald calld hot spots before a daytime crew begins its shift.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR