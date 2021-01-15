88 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 88 additional cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department generally releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department also reported Friday that two cases previously recorded for Leavenworth County have been transferred to other areas. This impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 5,405 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department is monitoring 297 active community cases. There also are five active cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 15 active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 159 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Forty-two Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will not release an update Monday because of the holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The next update will be released Wednesday.

