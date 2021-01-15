Basehor-Linwood board hires two new principals

The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education has hired two new principals.

One of the principals will be assigned to the new Gray Hawk Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in August in Basehor. The other principal will be taking over the reins from a retiring administrator at Linwood Elementary School.

School board members approved of the hiring of Dustin Springer and Kathryn McBride when the board met Monday.

Springer will be the first principal of Gray Hawk Elementary School. The school is being constructed as part of a $51.6 million bond issue approved by voters in 2018.

Springer currently works as an administrative intern at an elementary school in the Shawnee Mission school district, according to a news release from the Basehor-Linwood district.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Basehor-Linwood school district, serving alongside our Gray Hawk team,” Springer said in the news release. “I am overjoyed to be leading this school community in creating memorable school experiences, where we celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our students.”

McBride will be succeeding Cindy Hiebert as the principal of Linwood Elementary School.

Hiebert is retiring in June after working in the Basehor-Linwood district for 19 years.

McBride currently is the principal of Lincoln Central Elementary School in Cherryvale.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Basehor-Linwood school district,” McBride said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to build a supportive and collaborative school community.”

For now, Linwood Elementary is located on Park Street in the city of Linwood. But district officials are planning to construct a new Linwood Elementary School to the northeast of the city in the area of Kansas 32 Highway and Stillwell Road.

The project also is planned as part of the 2018 bond issue.

Also during Monday’s meeting, board members voted to extend the contracts of Assistant Superintendent Sherry Reeves and Director of Teaching and Learning Ben Pretz through June 30, 2023, according to information released by the district.

Board members plan to address compensation for these administrators at a later date.

Board members are in the process of searching for a new superintendent. The current superintendent, David Howard, plans to retire this summer.

