Sheriff’s Office urges people to lock cars

Following recent reports of thefts from vehicles in Leavenworth County, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to lock their car doors.

“Securing your vehicle is always your safest bet,” Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office recently received three reports of items stolen from vehicles in a central region of the county.

Sherley said information from vehicle registration and insurance documents as well as other paperwork people may keep in their cars can be used for identity theft.

The undersheriff said people also may keep garage door openers and spare house keys inside their vehicles. The theft of these items could lead to concerns about the security of one’s home.

Sherley also expressed concern about firearms being left unsecured in vehicles.

“Obviously, that’s a major concern for us,” he said.

The undersheriff urges people to report suspicious vehicles or other things that may look suspicious to law enforcement.

“You know your neighborhood best,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR