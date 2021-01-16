Preliminary hearing scheduled in murder case

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Leavenworth woman accused of stabbing her husband.

The preliminary hearing for Alexandra Gilson is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She is accused of stabbing her husband, Joshua, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his home in Leavenworth.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and the judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

The date for the preliminary hearing was selected Friday as Gilson appeared in court.

Gilson, who remains in custody, made her court appearance from the Leavenworth County Jail through the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilson’s attorney, Gregory Robinson, said Friday that the defense was ready to schedule a preliminary hearing. However, Robinson suggested his client may end up waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Jeffery M. Samulczyk, 37, also is charged in connection to Joshua Gilson’s death.

Samulczyk is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

Samulczyk also appeared in court Friday through Zoom.

Attorney Clinton Lee, who is representing Samulczyk, said the evidence he received through the discovery process is voluminous. Lee said he needed additional time to review the information with the defendant.

A status hearing in Samulczyk’s case is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR