Storm produces snow, strong winds

While roads in Leavenworth County were in good shape Friday, a winter storm reduced visibility to about one-half mile, an emergency management official said.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the storm had produced about 1.5 inches of snow in the county by 2 p.m. Friday. However, snow continued to fall in the afternoon.

Leavenworth County was under a winter weather advisory Friday.

In addition to the snowfall, there were strong winds. Magaha said wind speeds as high as 43 mph had been recorded at the County Shop in central Leavenworth County.

In the city of Leavenworth, city personnel pretreated streets early Friday morning. But additional efforts were not needed to keep the streets clear of snow accumulation.

“We didn’t expect it to get this warm (Friday),” Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said.

Temperatures were around the freezing point throughout the day in Leavenworth.

Classes and other school activities were canceled Friday for the Easton school district. A message from the district posted on Twitter cited the forecast for snow and wind Friday as the reason for the cancellation.

