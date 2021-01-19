City Commission to discuss St. Patrick's Day Parade

When they meet today, Leavenworth city commissioners will discuss whether to allow a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

Leavenworth Mayor Nancy Bauder said last week that the committee that organizes the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Leavenworth needs to make a decision about moving forward with the March 17 event this year.

The annual parade is organized by a private committee, but the event requires approval from the city government.

“They need to know so they can get insurance and all the other stuff,” Bauder said.

What would have been the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Leavenworth was canceled last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to impact the community.

The annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade was allowed to take place last year in November in downtown Leavenworth. But the parade 2020 parade was scaled down when compared to previous years.

City officials later announced plans for a holiday parade in December. But that parade was canceled because of a spike in coronavirus cases in Leavenworth County.

In a report prepared for tonight’s City Commission study session, City Manager Paul Kramer wrote that there are aspects associated with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that differ from other events in the city. Kramer noted there are festive, party and other social aspects associated with St. Patrick’s Day and the parade.

Bauder expressed doubt last week that members of the parade’s organizing committee would be willing to delay the event until later in the year.

