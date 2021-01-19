Commissioner inquires about interest in hospital building

A member of the Leavenworth County Commission wants local service agencies to know there could be space available for them in the former Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital building.

“I just think we need to get it out there that there is going to be space available,” Commissioner Doug Smith said.

Smith discussed the matter when commissioners met last week.

Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth closed in October, and the hospital building has been donated to the county government.

Commissioners have discussed moving some county operations, such as Council on Aging and the Leavenworth County Health Department, to the building.

Commissioners also have been approached by representatives of the Tennessee-based CenterPointe Behavioral Health System with a proposal for opening a for-profit psychiatric hospital on the third floor, and possibly fourth floor, of the building.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said he believes there still would be space available even with the psychiatric hospital and some county agencies located in the building. He estimated more than 40,000 square feet could still be available.

Smith suggested local nonprofit organizations might move their offices to the former hospital building if space is available.

Smith said he would hate for officials with a local agency to spend money on remodeling an office at another location and later learn that space is available at the Cushing building.

Loughry said county officials probably need to see if outside organizations are interested in relocating to the Cushing building. He said officials also need to determine the county’s needs for the building.

