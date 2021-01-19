Police search for stabbing suspect

Leavenworth police were looking for a stabbing suspect Tuesday, a day after the victim was taken to the hospital.

The stabbing was reported to the Leavenworth Police Department at 3:54 p.m. Monday, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Authorities learned of the stabbing during a traffic stop initiated by a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office at Fourth and Idaho streets.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the deputy made the stop for an alleged traffic violation. The driver was in the process of taking the stabbing victim to the hospital.

Sherley said the deputy called for Leavenworth County EMS to respond and worked with the Leavenworth Police Department as the case was turned over to that agency.

The case is being investigated by the Leavenworth Police Department because the stabbing is believed to have occurred in the city.

Nicodemus said investigators determined the stabbing occurred in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim is a 24-year-old Leavenworth man. He was taken to a Kansas City area hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Nicodemus said.

Police have identified the suspect as a 19-year-old woman.

"We know who the suspect is and we're looking for her," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said the suspect and victim were in a domestic relationship, and the stabbing is believed to have resulted from a domestic disturbance.

