Body found in Missouri may be missing Leavenworth man

The body of a missing Leavenworth man may have been found in Independence, Missouri.

The body has not been positively identified. But authorities believe the body probably is Charles D. Winters, according to Officer John Syme, public information officer for the Independence Police Department.

Winters, 48, has been missing from Leavenworth since Dec. 31. The Leavenworth Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating him.

The body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near 38th Terrace and Hardy Avenue in Independence, according to Syme.

Authorities have not been able to confirm the person’s identity because of the condition of the body. Syme said police believe the body may be Winters because of an identification card that was found.

The Jackson County, Missouri, Medical Examiner’s Office has been asked to assist with making a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

