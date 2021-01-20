Law enforcement: No local threats of violence

While federal officials have issued warnings about possible violence today as a new president is inaugurated, local law enforcement officials say they know of no specific threats in the community.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said everyone is looking at the situation, but he had no advance knowledge of threats.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said police do not have specific information about threats in the city. But he said police officers will be prepared in case something happens.

“We are ready,” he said. “We are vigilant.”

In Topeka, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered state office buildings around the Statehouse closed Tuesday and today.

“These steps are taken out of an abundance of caution – and I thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this time," Kelly said in a news release.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert announced the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka was closed Tuesday and today.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced in a news release that the DCF service centers in Topeka and Kansas City, Kansas, were closed Tuesday and today.

Concerns about violence follow a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in several deaths.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR