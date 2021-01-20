Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that a Leavenworth County man in his 70s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

COVID-19 has been attributed to the deaths of 43 Leavenworth County residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department also reported Wednesday 171 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county as well as two additional cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

This was the Health Department’s first COVID-19 update since Friday.

The department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But no update was released this past Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 259 active community cases of the virus in the county. There also were seven active cases among LCF inmates and 13 active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

There have been 5,578 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Wednesday that the agency has received 924 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. And 592 of the doses have been administered.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR