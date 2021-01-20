Woman arrested for armed robbery at restaurant

A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant in Leavenworth.

The robbery was reported at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday at McDonald’s, 3121 S. Fourth St. No injuries were reported.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said officers were called to the restaurant for what was reported as a robbery in progress.

The first officer who arrived at the scene saw the suspect, a 24-year-old woman, leaving on a bicycle. The woman reportedly abandoned the bicycle and ran into in a wooded area behind the restaurant.

The officer ordered the woman to come out of the wooded area, and she complied, according to Nicodemus.

The woman is alleged to have entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded people’s wallets and money from a safe.

The woman was arrested for allegations of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

